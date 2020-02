BRIEF-AXA Xl's Allied Specialty Insurance & McGowan Companies Enter JV

Feb 11 (Reuters) - AXA SA:

* AXA XL’S ALLIED SPECIALTY INSURANCE & MCGOWAN COMPANIES ENTER JV

* AXA XL - MCGOWAN ALLIED SPECIALTY INSURANCE TO OFFER INSURANCE TO AMUSEMENT & ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRIES

* AXA XL - LEE STACEY, FORMERLY OF MCGOWAN AMUSEMENT, WILL HEAD MCGOWAN ALLIED, COLLABORATING WITH KYM TORMEY IN DAY-TO-DAY LEADERSHIP OF JV

* AXA XL - KYM TORMEY WILL HEAD AXA XL’S BUSINESS INTEREST IN NEW MCGOWAN ALLIED JOINT VENTURE

* AXA XL - THOMAS B. MCGOWAN, IV HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT/CEO OF MCGOWAN ALLIED