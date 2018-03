BRIEF-Axactor Buys a Portfolio in Spain

March 23 (Reuters) - Axactor Ab (Publ):

* AXACTOR CONTINUES TO GROW WITHIN BOTH REOS AND NPLS IN SPAIN

* ‍HAS SIGNED A NEW PORTFOLIO TRANSACTION WITH A LARGE SPANISH FINANCIAL GROUP​

* ‍TOTAL CAPEX IS CLOSE TO 40 MEUR AND WILL BE DONE THROUGH INVESTMENT COMPANIES CO-OWNED WITH GEVERAN​

* ‍PORTFOLIO CONSISTS OF TWO DIFFERENT SEGMENTS, A REO SEGMENT AND UNSECURED CONSUMER LOANS.​

‍REOS SEGMENT HAS AN APPRAISAL VALUE IN EXCESS OF 75 MEUR AND CONSISTS OF MORE THAN 1.500 ASSETS​