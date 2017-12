Dec 13 (Reuters) - Axactor Ab (Publ):

* AXACTOR GROUP SECURES SIGNIFICANT CONSUMER PORTFOLIO IN ITALY

* INVESTMENTS WILL BE FINANCED BY AXACTOR ITALY‘S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES.

* ‍PORTFOLIO REPRESENTS AXACTOR‘S LARGEST ACQUISITION IN ITALY SINCE ACQUIRING CS UNION IN 2016.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)