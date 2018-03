March 12 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL):

* AXACTOR ENTERS A FORWARD FLOW AGREEMENT WITH A LEADING CONSUMER FINANCING COMPANY IN SWEDEN

* ‍CLAIMS WILL BE ACQUIRED ON A MONTHLY BASIS, AND AXACTOR ESTIMATES ANNUAL OUTSTANDING BALANCE TO BE 7-10 MEUR​

* ‍INVESTMENTS WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH AXACTOR’S AVAILABLE CASH AND OUR EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)