April 17 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL):

* AXACTOR ENTERS INTO ONE OF THE LARGEST NPL FORWARD FLOW CONTRACTS IN THE

* CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE AN ANNUAL CAPEX OF CIRCA 60 MEUR PER ANNUM WHEN FULLY OPERATIONAL

* CONTRACT REPRESENTS AXACTOR'S LARGEST FORWARD FLOW ACQUISITION TO DATE