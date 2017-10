Oct 24 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL)

* AXACTOR AND GEVERAN ENTER INTO BINDING AGREEMENTS FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT COMPANY

* ‍DNB MARKETS, A PART OF DNB BANK ASA IS ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)