Sept 21 (Reuters) - Axactor Ab -

* SWEDISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY APPROVED CO‘S SEPT 21 PROSPECTUS FOR LISTING OF 164.4 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT TRANCHE 2 SHARES

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT TRANCHE 2 SHARES TO BE ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH 14 AUGUST PRIVATE PLACEMENT, EACH WITH PAR VALUE OF EUR 0.0523