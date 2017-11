BRIEF-Axalta And Nippon Paint End Acquisition Discussions

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:

* AXALTA AND NIPPON PAINT END ACQUISITION DISCUSSIONS

* AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD - ANNOUNCED DISCUSSIONS REGARDING IT BEING ACQUIRED BY NIPPON PAINT HAVE ENDED

* AXALTA COATING - NIPPON PAINT INFORMED CO THAT ITS BOARD WAS UNWILLING TO MEET EXPECTATIONS REGARDING “VALUE OF COMPANY”

* AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS - “OUR CURRENT AND FUTURE OPERATIONAL PLANS HAVE NOT WAVERED” DURING DEAL DISCUSSIONS

* AXALTA COATING - NIPPON PAINT INFORMED CO THAT ITS BOARD WAS ALSO UNWILLING TO ASSUME “FINANCIAL LEVERAGE NECESSARY FOR A DEAL OF THIS SIZE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: