BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems Says 2 Of Co's Units Entered Into Amendment No. 6 To Credit Agreement Dated As Of Feb 1, 2013

April 11 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:

* AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS SAYS 2 OF CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 6 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEB 1, 2013 - SEC FILING

* AS PER AMENDMENT NO. 6, THE 2 UNITS OF CO INCURRED TERM LOANS IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $2,430 MILLION

* UNDER AMENDMENT,UNIT ENTERED CROSS CURRENCY SWAPS FOR $475 MILLION NEW TERM LOANS INTO EURO FIXED RATE INDEBTEDNESS TOTALED EUR387.2 MILLION

* SWAPS MATURE ON MARCH 31, 2023

* THE 2 UNITS OF CO INCURRED THE $2,430 MILLION TERM LOANS IN ORDER TO REFINANCE THEIR $1,955 MILLION TERM LOAN DUE JUNE 2024

* THE 2 UNITS OF CO INCCURED THE $2,430 MILLION TERM LOANS IN ORDER TO REFINANCE THEIR EUR 395 MILLION TERM LOAN DUE FEB 2023 Source text: [bit.ly/2qsgy6S] Further company coverage: