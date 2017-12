Dec 14 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:

* AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD SEES PRELIMINARY 2018 CAPEX OF ABOUT $160 MILLION

* SAYS SEES PRELIMINARY 2018 NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT - SEC FILING

* SEES PRELIMINARY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $940 MILLION - $980 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $4.66 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES PRELIMINARY 2018 FREE CASH FLOW BETWEEN $430 MILLION AND $470 MILLION