August 14, 2017 / 11:14 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems to acquire Plascoat Systems Limited

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta Coating Systems to acquire Plascoat Systems Limited

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed​​

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - ‍as part of transaction, co to acquire both Plascoat manufacturing facilities in Farnham, England, Zuidland, Netherlands​

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - ‍has acquired Plascoat Systems Limited, from its parent company International Process Technologies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

