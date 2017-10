BRIEF-Axalta qtrly ‍diluted net income per share $ 0.22​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta releases third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales $1.092 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - ‍reiterating our outlook for full year 2017​

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - qtrly ‍diluted net income per share $ 0.22​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $4.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S