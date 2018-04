April 25 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:

* AXALTA RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $1.166 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.15 BILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.28

* SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH OF 9-10% AS-REPORTED

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $160 MILLION

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF $420- $460 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $950 MILLION-980 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S