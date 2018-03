March 28 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:

* AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS SAYS TWO UNITS OF CO EXPECT TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 1, 2013 - SEC FILING

* AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD - ‍AMENDMENT IS EXPECTED TO REFINANCE BORROWERS’ EXISTING $1,960 MILLION TERM LOAN DUE JUNE 2024​

* AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS - IN ADDITION, PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, BORROWERS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE TERM LOAN BY $475 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2GhOu0M) Further company coverage: