BRIEF-Axalta updates financial guidance for Q3 and FY 2017
#Market News
October 9, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 11 days ago

BRIEF-Axalta updates financial guidance for Q3 and FY 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta updates financial guidance and highlights recent effects on its business

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 7 percent

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $1.08 billion to $1.1 billion

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - ‍net sales for Q3 2017 are expected to be between $1.08-$1.10 billion​

* Axalta Coating Systems - ‍Axalta now expects Q3 and 2017 full year adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $205-$215 million and $870-$900 million, respectively​

* Q3 revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $4.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - ‍increase plans for cost reduction and productivity measures that should incrementally benefit Axalta in 2018​

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - ‍“we have seen and expect moderate effects on our business from recent hurricanes and earthquake in Mexico​”

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - expect volumes for performance coatings​ segment to return to more normal levels during Q4

* Axalta Coating Systems says “believe that much of” impact from recent hurricanes and Mexico earthquake “will be made up during course of 2018” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

