March 11 (Reuters) - Stage Stores Inc:

* AXAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 14.9% STAKE IN STAGE STORES INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2020 - SEC FILING

* AXAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP - BELIEVES STAGE STORES SHARES OF COMMON STOCK WERE UNDERVALUED

* AXAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP - ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH STAGE STORES TO EXPLORE PROVIDING FINANCING AND DISCUSSIONS HAVE TERMINATED Source: (bit.ly/2Q77EJT) Further company coverage: