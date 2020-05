BRIEF-Axcella Announces Positive Top-Line Data From AXA1125-003 Clinical Study Showing Multifactorial Activity In Adult Subjects With NAFLD

May 6 (Reuters) - Axcella Health Inc:

* AXCELLA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE DATA FROM AXA1125-003 CLINICAL STUDY SHOWING MULTIFACTORIAL ACTIVITY IN ADULT SUBJECTS WITH NAFLD

* AXCELLA HEALTH INC - GREATER ACTIVITY IN KEY MARKERS SEEN AMONG SUBJECTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES RECEIVING AXA1125

* AXCELLA HEALTH - PLANS TO ENGAGE WITH FDA ABOUT IND SUBMISSION FOR AXA1125, PROPOSED PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL IN ADULT NASH & PEDIATRIC DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* AXCELLA HEALTH INC - RESULTS FROM STUDY SHOWED THAT AXA1125 AND AXA1957 WERE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED

* AXCELLA HEALTH - STUDY SHOWED SUSTAINED REDUCTIONS FOR AXA1125 AND AXA1957 VERSUS PLACEBO IN KEY BIOMARKERS OF METABOLISM, INFLAMMATION & FIBROSIS OVER 16 WEEKS

* AXCELLA HEALTH - OVERALL, COMPARED TO PLACEBO, AXA1125 SHOWED LARGER AND MORE CONSISTENT REDUCTIONS IN CLINICALLY RELEVANT BIOMARKERS THAN AXA1957

* AXCELLA HEALTH - TWO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WERE REPORTED IN AXA1125 & AXA1957 STUDY, BOTH DETERMINED TO BE UNRELATED TO STUDY PRODUCT ADMINISTRATION

* AXCELLA HEALTH - DECIDED THAT WE WILL NOT REINITIATE AXA1957-002 PEDIATRIC STUDY, WHICH HAD RECENTLY BEEN SUSPENDED DUE TO COVID-19