Feb 26 (Reuters) - Axcella Health Inc:

* AXCELLA COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF SUBJECTS IN AXA1665-002 STUDY

* AXCELLA - TOP-LINE DATA FOR AXA1665-002 STUDY EXPECTED IN MID-2020

* AXCELLA - IND SUBMISSION FOR OVERT HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY, INITIATION OF POTENTIAL REGISTRATIONAL PHASE 2B/3 CLINICAL TRIAL PLANNED FOR H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: