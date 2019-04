April 12 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* AXCELLA HEALTH FILES FOR IPO OF UPTO $86.3 MILLION

* AXCELLA HEALTH - HAVE APPLIED TO LIST COMMON STOCK ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “AXLA.”

* AXCELLA HEALTH SAYS FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BENEFICIALLY OWNED 13.1 PERCENT OF COMMON STOCK PRIOR TO OFFERING

* AXCELLA HEALTH SAYS NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCES US HOLDINGS, INC BENEFICIALLY OWNED 10.4 PERCENT OF COMMON STOCK PRIOR TO OFFERING