BRIEF-Axcella Health Q4 Loss Per Share $0.68

* AXCELLA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.74 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* AXCELLA HEALTH - ON TRACK TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FOR LEAD CANDIDATES FOR NONALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS, OVERT HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY IN MID-2020

* AXCELLA HEALTH - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT DEC 31, 2019 WERE $92.1 MILLION, WHICH COMPARES WITH $79.5 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2018

* AXCELLA HEALTH - ENROLLMENT AND DOSING IN AXA1957 PEDIATRIC CLINICAL STUDY HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* CONTINUES TO VIEW PEDIATRIC NASH AS A SIGNIFICANT AREA OF UNMET NEED

* EXPECTS CASH, EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET OPERATING NEEDS INTO Q2 OF 2021