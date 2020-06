June 12 (Reuters) - Axcella Health Inc:

* AXCELLA HEALTH - ENTERED INTO SALES AGREEMENT WITH SVB LEERINK LLC RELATING TO SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OFFERED BY PROSPECTUS

* AXCELLA HEALTH - MAY OFFER, SELL SHARES OF COMMON STOCK HAVING AGGREGATE OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $35 MILLION FROM TIME TO TIME Source: bit.ly/37p459j Further company coverage: