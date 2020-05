May 11 (Reuters) - Axcella Health Inc:

* AXCELLA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.65

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.86 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* AXCELLA HEALTH - REPORTED POSITIVE TOP-LINE DATA FROM AXA1125-003

* COMPLETED ENROLLMENT OF AXA1665-002, WITH DATA READOUT EXPECTED IN Q3 2020

* EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET COMPANY’S OPERATING NEEDS INTO Q2 OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: