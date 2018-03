March 28(Reuters) - Axel Mark Inc

* Says it signs a business and capital alliance contract with KLab Inc, regarding game related business

* Says it will issue 204,900 new shares through private placement to KLab Inc, at the price of 1,708 yen per share (350 million yen in total), with payment date on April 13

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Hnu6Hw

