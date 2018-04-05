BRIEF-Axel Mark says exercise of options

April 5 (Reuters) - Axel Mark Inc

* Says 510 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 51,000 shares of its stock, during the period from April 1 to April 5

* Says 50 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 5,000 shares of its stock on April 3, at the price of 1,620 yen per share

* Says 160 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 16,000 shares of its stock on April 4, at the price of 1,616 yen per share

* Says 300 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 30,000 shares of its stock on April 5, at the price of 1,710 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2xdT9M

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)