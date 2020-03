BRIEF-Axel Springer FY Adjusted Net Income Down At EUR 263.7 Million

March 11 (Reuters) - Axel Springer SE:

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 1.16 PER SHARE

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES AT EUR 3,112.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 3,180.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL EFFECTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 630.6 MILLION (PY: EUR 737.9 MILLION)

* FY ADJUSTED EBIT FELL MORE THAN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DECREASED BY 21.5 PERCENT TO EUR 414.5 MILLION COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR (PY: EUR 527.9 MILLION).

* FY ORGANIC REVENUES REMAINED STABLE AT A PLUS OF 0.1 PERCENT COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO EUR 263.7 MILLION IN THE PAST FISCAL YEAR (PY: EUR 335.7 MILLION).

* EXPECTS GROUP REVENUES AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL IN 2020

* OUTLOOK 2020: ADJUSTED EBITDA SEEN DOWN IN LOW TO MID DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE

* OUTLOOK 2020: ADJUSTED EBIT TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2IC60f9 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)