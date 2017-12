Dec 11 (Reuters) - Axel Springer SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AXEL SPRINGER SE: EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS ON THE SALE OF THE STAKE OF AXEL SPRINGER SE IN AUFEMININ S.A.

* IN EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH TÉLÉVISION FRANÇAISE 1 S.A. ABOUT POTENTIAL SALE OF ITS INDIRECT 78.43% STAKE IN AUFEMININ S.A.

* WHETHER OR NOT AN AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED BY NEGOTIATING PARTIES AS WELL AS TERMS OF SUCH AN AGREEMENT WILL DEPEND ON FURTHER PROGRESS OF DISCUSSION