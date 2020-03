BRIEF-Axel Springer Says Forecast For 2020 Fiscal Year Withdrawn Due To Corona Crisis

March 23 (Reuters) - Axel Springer SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AXEL SPRINGER SE: FORECAST FOR 2020 FISCAL YEAR WITHDRAWN DUE TO CORONA CRISIS

* AXEL SPRINGER SE - EXECUTIVE BOARD ASSUMES WITH SUFFICIENT PROBABILITY 2020 FORECAST TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY MISSED DUE TO LIKELY EFFECTS OF CORONA CRISIS

* AXEL SPRINGER - BOARD BELIEVES IT IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE SUFFICIENTLY RELIABLE CONCRETE NEW FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* AXEL SPRINGER SE - EXECUTIVE BOARD HAS DECIDED TO CANCEL ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING CONVENED FOR 22 APRIL 2020

* AXEL SPRINGER SE - ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING IS NOW EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN SECOND HALF OF JUNE 2020

* AXEL SPRINGER SE - EXECUTIVE BOARD INTENDS TO MAINTAIN PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.16 PER QUALIFYING SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: