March 26 (Reuters) - Axel Springer SE:

* SAYS TO ACQUIRE A MINORITY INVESTMENT IN THE UK-BASED COMPANY PURPLEBRICKS,

* SAYS PRICE FOR 11.5 PERCENT AMOUNTS TO 125 MILLION GBP (143.3 MILLION EUR)

* SAYS BUYING SHARES FROM A CAPITAL INCREASE AND PURCHASE OF SECONDARY SHARES FROM EXISTING HOLDERS