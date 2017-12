BRIEF-Axel Springer to sell stake in France's Aufeminin S.A.​

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Axel Springer SE:

* SAYS ‍INTENDS SALE OF ITS STAKE IN AUFEMININ S.A.​

* SAYS ‍IT IS ENVISAGED TO CONCLUDE A BINDING SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT AFTER COMPLETION OF LEGALLY REQUIRED INFORMATION AND CONSULTATION PROCEDURE OF WORKS COUNCIL OF AUFEMININ S.A.​

* SAYS ‍PRICE PER SHARE AMOUNTS TO EUR 38.74 AND AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 286.1 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍CORRESPONDS TO A PREMIUM OF 45.7% ON CLOSING PRICE AS OF DECEMBER 8^TH 2017​

* SAYS ‍UNTIL CLOSING PRICE PER SHARE WOULD BE INCREASED MONTHLY BY AN INTEREST RATE CUSTOMARY TO SUCH TRANSACTIONS​

* SAYS ‍COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION WILL REQUIRE CLEARANCE BY COMPETENT CARTEL AUTHORITIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: