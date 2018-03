March 8 (Reuters) - Axia Corporation Ltd:

* HY ENDED DEC ​2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF $13.8 MILLION VERSUS $8.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE $134.3‍​ MLN VS $101.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* BOARD HAS DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.40 US CENTS PER SHARE Source: bit.ly/2IdzBdc Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)