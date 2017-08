June 30 (Reuters) - AXIARE PATRIMONIO SOCIMI SA:

* SAYS BUYS SECOND PHASE OF ITS LOGISTICS PROJECT IN SAN FERNANDO, SPAIN FOR 38 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS SECOND PHASE COMPRISES TWO LOGISTICS WAREHOUSES WITH A TOTAL GROSS LETTABLE AREA (GLA) OF 60,000 SQUARE METERS