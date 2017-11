Nov 15 (Reuters) - AXIARE PATRIMONIO SOCIMI SA:

* WAS NOT AWARE OF ACQUISITION OF 13.30 PERCENT STAKE BY INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL OR ITS INTENTION TO LAUNCH TENDER OFFER UNTIL LAST MONDAY‍​

* SAYS BOARD WILL EVALUATE ANY OFFER SUBMITTED AND RESPOND IN DUE COURSE CONSIDERING INTEREST OF COMPANY AND SHAREHOLDERS ‍​