BRIEF-Axiata Edotco pakistan to acquire Tower company in Pakistan

June 20 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd

* Edotco pakistan (private) enters agreement for subscription, sale and purchase of shares with Tower Share (Private) And Tanzanite Tower Private

* Deal for a total cash consideration of usd90.0 million

* Agreement for subscription of 899,900 ordinary shares of Rs.10 each in TTPL and acquisition from TS PK of entire issued share capital of TTPL

* Proposed acquisition of ttpl is not expected to have a material impact to the eps of axiata for financial year ending 31 December 2017 Source (bit.ly/2rLSEqQ) Further company coverage: