FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Axiata Group Bhd qtrly profit attributable ‍238.5 mln rgt
Sections
Featured
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Reports
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
Exchange-traded funds
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 23, 2017 / 5:54 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

BRIEF-Axiata Group Bhd qtrly profit attributable ‍238.5 mln rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd:

* Qtrly profit attributable ‍238.5 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue ‍6.20 billion rgt

* Year ago qtrly revenue 5.46 billion rgt, year ago qtrly net profit 256.6 million rgt

* Expects group’s performance for financial period ending 31 Dec 2017 to be in line with headline KPIs

* Group will continue to face challenges and remains cautious in executing its business strategies

* “Cautiously optimistic on our fourth quarter performance given the recent surge in competitive activities in Indonesia and Cambodia”

* "Remain very concerned with the Indian market" Source text: bit.ly/2hY0lqc Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.