Jan 30 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd:

* UNIT RECEIVED OFFER ON REISSUANCE OF EXISTING SPECTRUM ASSIGNMENT IN 1950 MHZ TO 1965MHZ AND 2140 MHZ TO 2155MHZ FOR 16 YRS

* ASSIGNMENT SUBJECT TO PRICE COMPONENT PAYMENT OF 118.4 MILLION RGT AND ANNUAL FIXED FEE PAYMENT OF 50 MILLION RGT‍​

* CELCOM AXIATA SUBMITTED PRICE COMPONENT FEE OF 118.4 MILLION RGT IN ONE LUMP SUM RECEIPT WHICH MCMC ACKNOWLEDGED Source: bit.ly/2FsWqYs Further company coverage: