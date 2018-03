BRIEF-Axiata Group Says Unit To Acquire Stake In Digital Reality Pvt Ltd‍​

March 20 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd:

* AXIATA GROUP -UNIT ENTERED SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT WITH ST. ANTHONY’S PROPERTY DEVELOPERS TO ACQUIRE 35% EQUITY STAKE IN DIGITAL REALITY PVT LTD‍​

* DIGITAL REALITY (PRIVATE) LTD IS CO ENGAGED IN OPERATING DATA CENTRE BUSINESS IN SRI LANKA

* EQUITY STAKE IN DRPL FOR A CONSIDERATION OF 262.5 MILLION SRI LANKA RUPEES ‍​

* UNIT TO ACQUIRE DRPL THROUGH PRIMARY ISSUANCE‍​; ACQUISITION TO ESTABLISH, OPERATE AND MANAGE DATA CENTRE IN SRI LANKA