April 13 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd:

* AXIATA UPDATES ON WRIT PETITION BY NCELL PRIVATE LTD TO SUPREME COURT OF NEPAL

* ON 12 APRIL 2020, NCELL SETTLED DEMAND AMOUNT OF ABOUT US$185 MILLION AND ADDITIONAL SUM OF NPR990.3 MILLION AS INTEREST

* SETTLED DEMAND AMOUNT IN SATISFACTION OF SC JUDGMENT THAT HELD NCELL LIABLE TO PAY OUTSTANDING CAPITAL GAINS TAX