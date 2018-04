April 13 (Reuters) - Axiom Properties Ltd:

* RESOLVED TO ASK SHAREHOLDERS TO CONSIDER & PASS RESOLUTION AUTHORISING CO TO REDUCE ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* INTENDS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR 2.0C RETURN OF CAPITAL ON JUNE 5, REPRESENTING TOTAL RETURN OF ABOUT $8.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: