BRIEF-Axion Ventures Announces CFO Appointment

May 14 (Reuters) - Axion Ventures Inc:

* AXION VENTURES ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER APPOINTMENT & MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER UPDATE

* AXION VENTURES INC - APPOINTMENT OF KA KONG NG AS CO’S NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* AXION VENTURES INC -CO EXPECTS TO FILE ANNUAL FILINGS BEFORE MAY 30, 2018

* AXION VENTURES - CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE DELAY IN FILING INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* AXION VENTURES INC - CO CONFIRMS THERE HAS BEEN NO MATERIAL CHANGE IN INFORMATION CONTAINED IN DEFAULT ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUED MAY 1, 2018

* AXION VENTURES INC - ENTERED INTO SHAREHOLDER LOAN DEAL WITH RED ANCHOR TRADING CORP