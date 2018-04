April 20 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd:

* SAYS COMMENCED SUCCESSION PROCESS TO APPOINT A NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO

* AXIS BANK - APPOINTED EGON ZEHNDER, A GLOBAL LEADERSHIP ADVISORY FIRM, TO CONDUCT SUCCESSION PROCESS AND EVALUATE CANDIDATES FOR THE MD, CEO POSTS

* AXIS BANK - BOARD WILL ENSURE THAT THE PROCESS WILL BE COMPLETED BEFORE END OF CURRENT MD, CEO SHIKHA SHARMA'S TENURE