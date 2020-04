BRIEF-Axis Bank Exec Says Axis Max Deal Estimated At Nearly At 15.90 Bln Rupees

April 28 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd Executives:

* AXIS BANK EXEC SAYS BANK ADOPTING A FURTHER TIGHTENING OF RISK ASSESSMENT, MORE FREQUENT MONITORING OF ACCOUNTS DUE TO COVID LED SLOWDOWN

* AXIS BANK EXEC SAYS INCREMENTAL RETAIL LENDING HAS COMPLETELY SHUT DOWN DUE TO LOCKDOWN, IT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON RETAIL FEES GROWTH

* AXIS BANK EXEC SAYS CORPORATE, INDIVIDUAL STRESS WILL INCREASE AND IMPACT WILL BE LONG-DRAWN ACROSS AS LOSSES INCREASE

* AXIS BANK EXEC SAYS AXIS MAX DEAL IS ESTIMATED AT NEARLY AT 15.90 BILLION RUPEES BUT IT CAN CHANGE DEPENDING ON THE SHARE PRICE