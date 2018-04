BRIEF-Axis Bank Exec Says Net NPA Formation Will Be Significantly Lower In FY19

April 26 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd CEO Shikha Sharma and CFO Jairam Sridharan:

* AXIS BANK LTD EXEC SAYS NEARING THE END OF THE BAD LOAN RECOGNITION PROCESS

* AXIS BANK EXEC SAYS POWER SECTOR DOMINATED NPA FORMATION IN Q4

* AXIS BANK EXEC SAYS CAN FUND AT LEAST TWO YEARS OF GROWTH WITH CURRENT CAPITAL

* AXIS BANK EXEC SAYS SEEING GOOD TRACTION IN CORPORATE LENDING AS WELL

* AXIS BANK EXEC SAYS NET NPA FORMATION WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER IN FY 19

* AXIS BANK EXEC SAYS CO EXPECTS LOAN GROWTH IN HIGH TEENS, STABLE MARGINS IN 2018/19

* AXIS BANK EXEC SAYS CO HAVE MADE PROVISIONS FOR OVER 65 PERCENT FOR ALL BORROWERS IN BANKRUPTCY COURT

* AXIS BANK EXEC SAYS LARGE PART OF POWER SECTOR SLIPPAGE HAS HAPPENED IN Q4

* AXIS BANK EXEC SAYS OUTSTANDING POWER SECTOR EXPOSURE IS ABOUT 90 BILLION RUPEES, 40 PERCENT OF THAT IS NON-PERFORMING

* AXIS BANK EXEC SAYS SMA POOL IS LESS THAN HALF A PERCENT OF BOOK