March 21 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON REPORTS REFERRING TO BANK GUARANTEE ISSUED TO CERTAIN TELECOM COMPANIES

* SAYS “THE ‍SAID BANK GUARANTEE HAS BEEN ISSUED BY BANK ON BEHALF OF BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED.”

* SAYS BANK “HAS NO EXPOSURE TO AIRCEL”

* HAS 92.22 BILLION RUPEES OF NON FUND BASED EXPOSURE TO TELECOM SECTOR AS OF DEC. 31, 2017

* SAYS ‍HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT TELECOM DISPUTES SETTLEMENT AND APPELLATE TRIBUNAL​ ORDER IS OPERATIVE Source text - bit.ly/2GPf6Do