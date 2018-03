March 19 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd:

* SAYS TO INTRODUCE NEW TIER OF 6 PERCENT PER ANNUM INTEREST FOR SAVINGS BANK CUSTOMERS WITH BALANCE OF 100 MILLION RUPEES AND ABOVE‍​

* SAYS NEW RATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE MARCH 19, 2018