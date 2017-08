BRIEF-Axis Bank June-qtr profit down about 16 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd

* June quarter net profit 13.06 billion rupees versus net profit of 15.56 billion rupees year ago

* Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 12.82 billion rupees

* June quarter interest earned 110.52 billion rupees versus 111.14 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter provisions 23.42 billion rupees versus 21.17 billion rupees year ago

* June qtr gross NPA 5.03 pct VS 5.04 pct previous qtr

* June qtr net NPA 2.30 pct vs 2.11 pct previous qtr

* Says June quarter NIM stood at 3.63 pct

* As on 30th June 2017, loans outstanding on bank's watch list declined 16 percent over previous quarter and stood at 79.41 billion rupees