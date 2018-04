April 10 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID STAFFERS AMONG 7 ARRESTED FOR DEFRAUDING AXIS BANK

* HAD FILED FIR WITH THANE POLICE ON 18TH DECEMBER 2017

* STAFF ACTION ALSO BEEN TAKEN AGAINST THE EMPLOYEES INVOLVED

* SAYS POLICE HAVE ARRESTED 7 PERSONS; RECOVERED 11 MILLION RUPEES; CO CLOSELY WORKING WITH POLICE IN THE MATTER

* EVENT DOES NOT HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON THE BANK