July 27 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd

* Says entered into a share purchase agreement ('SPA') with Jasper Infotech Private Limited

* Says deal for cash consideration of INR 3.85 billion

* Says agreement to buy 100 % equity capital of Accelyst Solutions & Freecharge Payment Technologies Private Limited

* Says indicative time period for completion of acquisition is 2 months