FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Axis Bank to issue of non-convertible subordinated debentures up to 50 bln rupees
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Axis Bank to issue of non-convertible subordinated debentures up to 50 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd

* Says to raise funds via issue non convertible subordinated debentures up to 50 billion rupees Source text: [Axis Bank Limited has informed the Exchange that the Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Subordinated Debentures, Basel- III Compliant Tier 2 Debentures (Series 27) of the face value of Rs.10 lakh each for cash at par aggregating to Rs. 5,000 Crore. The Board of Directors of the Bank will consider the proposal to issue and allot the above Securities through Circular Resolution.] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.