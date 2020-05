AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $2.20

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-1.26 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.11 BILLION VERSUS $1.26 BILLION

* QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN DECREASED BY $152 MILLION, OR 6%, TO $2.4 BILLION

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN DECREASED BY $98 MILLION, OR 6%, TO $1.7 BILLION