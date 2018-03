March 27 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd:

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD SAYS CEO ALBERT A. BENCHIMOL'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7 MILLION VERSUS $8.5 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING ‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2I8sstQ) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)